11 Oct, 2024
11 Oct, 2024 @ 09:31
·
1 min read

Watch: Horror crash in Spain’s Madrid involving two trucks, a bus and a car sparks major response

by

TWO people are fighting for their lives following a horror pile-up in Spain.

A bus, two trucks and a car were involved in a multi-vehicle collision on the M600 in Madrid on Thursday.

Footage shared by emergency services shows a white car completely crushed by one of the trucks.

Incredibly, no one was trapped by the incident but at least 10 people were injured.

The crash, in the area of Brunete, sparked a major response from emergency workers, with multiple ambulances, police and firefighters called to the scene.

The bus driver and the car driver were the two people seriously injured.

They were both airlifted to hospital by a helicopter.

Four other people, two of them minors, were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the rest were discharged at the scene of the accident.

The road remained closed in both directions while the emergency services worked.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

