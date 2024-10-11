Watch: Horror crash in Spain’s Madrid involving two trucks, a bus and a car sparks major response

TWO people are fighting for their lives following a horror pile-up in Spain.

A bus, two trucks and a car were involved in a multi-vehicle collision on the M600 in Madrid on Thursday.

Accidente múltiple muy, muy aparatoso en la #M600, ? #Brunete. Implicados dos camiones caja, un autobús y un turismo. Sorprendentemente sin atrapados.



El #SUMMA112 ha atendido a 10 personas.



Los #BomberosCM han realizado labores de prevención y aseguramiento. pic.twitter.com/HTxJTMs4YR — 112 Comunidad de Madrid (@112cmadrid) October 10, 2024

Footage shared by emergency services shows a white car completely crushed by one of the trucks.

Incredibly, no one was trapped by the incident but at least 10 people were injured.

The crash, in the area of Brunete, sparked a major response from emergency workers, with multiple ambulances, police and firefighters called to the scene.

The bus driver and the car driver were the two people seriously injured.

They were both airlifted to hospital by a helicopter.

Four other people, two of them minors, were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the rest were discharged at the scene of the accident.

The road remained closed in both directions while the emergency services worked.