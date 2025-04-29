WATCH: What lies behind the sudden closures of Spain’s Chinese bazaars? Shop owner tries to ‘dispel the conspiracy theories’

SHOP owner and content creator Diego Xu has taken to social media to call out the flurry of rumours circulating around the closure of numerous Chinese bazaars.

As bazaars close sporadically across the country, many people have been speculating it could be due to alleged geopolitical tensions.

However, Xu said it’s because digital shopping and online marketplaces are more convenient for buyers. The Chinese stores are simply no longer profitable for the owners.

“The hoaxes circulating online are nonsense,” he told his 2.6 million followers on TikTok.

“It could be because people are getting used to buying online from marketplaces to have it delivered to their homes, because convenience at a price equal to or cheaper than in a physical store is something we all like.”

The Chinese Association of the Balearic Islands agreed, stating many bazaars were failing to adapt to the new dynamics of today’s market.

Digital competition reduces sales, and maintaining physical stores alongside expensive rental costs, means the shops are just not as profitable.

“The hoaxes circulating online about a bomb going to fall, a war, and so on, are nonsense. Some will close and others will reopen,” Xu said.

