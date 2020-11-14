LOCAL businesses in the Costa Tropical town of Torrox have complained to the local government, forcing the large Lidl supermarket to close its central aisle.

The complaints came as dozens of stores were forced to close their doors early as new, tighter restrictions came into play to stop the spread of COVID-19 during the second wave.

Stores, such as electronic, clothing and footwear and stationary shops filed grievances towards Lidl for still being able to sell similar products on their lifestyle aisle.

Torrox mayor, Oscar Media, responded to the business’ complaints and with collaboration with the Policia Local, instructed the supermarket to close off all non essential items.

“If hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses in Torrox are forced to close at 6.00pm. By order of the Junta, we will ensure that the large chains do the same in relation to items that are not essential, with a warning of sanction ” said Medina.

Medina has praised the local businesses for standing up and pushing the small coastal town to the forefront of COVID-19 security measures.

“Once again we are pioneers in carrying out actions to safeguard our citizens,” said Medina.

It is expected that the steps taken by the Torrox government will spread across Andalucia as anger continues to grow among business owners.

Medina is also investigating whether Chinese bazaars will also fall under the same non essential category, with authorities considering imposing similar restrictions.