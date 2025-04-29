29 Apr, 2025
29 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Villa for sale in La Herradura with pool garage – € 420,000

Spectacular villa for sale in one of the best areas of La Herradura, such as the San Antonio urbanization. In the heart of the Tropical Coast and next to the Cerro Gordo Natural Park. This beauty is located on a 600 m2 plot and just 4 minutes by car from the beach. The property is divided into two buildings, the main one consists of two bedrooms, a living room with a fireplace, a separate kitchen and a full bathroom. And the second house consists of one bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom. The property has a magnificent swimming pool in the central area of the property and has numerous… See full property details

Villa

La Herradura, Granada

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 420,000

