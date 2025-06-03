3 Jun, 2025
3 Jun, 2025 @ 11:26
Large group of British hikers rescued in southern Spain after getting ‘dizzy and disorientated’

Nijar
A group of British hikers called for help after becoming disorientated on a hike in Nijar.

SEVENTEEN hikers from the UK were rescued from a hike they had embarked on in the Sierra de Nijar after becoming disorientated on Sunday.

They had started out from Mojacar but as some members became dizzy and dehydrated, they decided to make a call to 112 around 2pm and ask for help.

A Civil Guard patrol from San Jose and three units from the Citizen Security Unit of the Almeria Command were dispatched according to Diario de Almeria’s sources.

One of the hikers required on-site treatment for mild dehydration, but all in all, the hikers are in good condition now.

