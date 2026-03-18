18 Mar, 2026
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18 Mar, 2026 @ 15:30
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1 min read

Family worried sick over missing American who vanished on night out to Barcelona nightclub

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THE Olive Press is launching an urgent appeal to readers in Barcelona and beyond as the search for an American college student who vanished on a Barcelona night out continues. 

James ‘Jimmy’ Grace, a university-aged man, was visiting friends who are studying abroad and disappeared after a night out. 

He was last seen leaving Shoko nightclub at around 3am but never returned to his Airbnb on Ronda de Sant Pere.

READ MORE: British couple arrested for Mallorca attempted kidnapping were previously detained in February for an identical crime

The most recent image of Grace.

Police are also worryingly in possession of his mobile phone.

At the time of his disappearance Grace was wearing a white t-shirt and dark trousers, believed to be joggers. He also wears a distinctive gold chain with a rhinestone cross.

Posting their own appeals on social media, his family are concerned and hoping that the public can help them to locate him.

READ MORE: British woman ‘went out of her mind due to abuse’ and strangled Benidorm flatmate with vacuum cleaner cord, court hears

An image of Grace taken a few days.

Grace attends the University of Alabama, is just over 6 foot and weighs 175 pounds. 

If you have seen him or have any information, please get in touch with us at newsdesk@theolivepress.es 

Click here to read more Barcelona News from The Olive Press.

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Rachel joins The Olive Press from the University of Warwick until May. She has experience writing and editing The Boar, her university's student paper.
Send any tips to rachel@theolivepress.es

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