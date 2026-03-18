THE Olive Press is launching an urgent appeal to readers in Barcelona and beyond as the search for an American college student who vanished on a Barcelona night out continues.

James ‘Jimmy’ Grace, a university-aged man, was visiting friends who are studying abroad and disappeared after a night out.

He was last seen leaving Shoko nightclub at around 3am but never returned to his Airbnb on Ronda de Sant Pere.

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The most recent image of Grace.

Police are also worryingly in possession of his mobile phone.

At the time of his disappearance Grace was wearing a white t-shirt and dark trousers, believed to be joggers. He also wears a distinctive gold chain with a rhinestone cross.

Posting their own appeals on social media, his family are concerned and hoping that the public can help them to locate him.

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An image of Grace taken a few days.

Grace attends the University of Alabama, is just over 6 foot and weighs 175 pounds.

If you have seen him or have any information, please get in touch with us at newsdesk@theolivepress.es

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