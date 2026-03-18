FOUR Spanish tourists were arrested in Poland and are now facing two months of pre-trial detention after getting caught vandalising a local metro.

A group of Spanish travellers have been apprehended for disrupting public transport by plastering spray paint on the outside of train carriages.

Damages from the vandalism are estimated at 90,000 zlotys – equivalent to around €20,000 euros.

A video shared on social media shows the artists illegally tagging the subway in Warsaw at the Wawrzyszew station, who were later arrested and detained by local police.

The detainees included three men and one women, all from Spain.

After the arrest by Polish police, a judge has ordered the offenders to spend two months in jail prior to their upcoming trial for the charges.

Along with the vandalism charges, one of the suspects is also facing allegations of drug possession.

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