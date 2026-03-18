FOOTBALLING legend Cristiano Ronaldo could be eyeing up an investment in Malaga with his current colleague saying that the baller ‘loves going to Marbella’, according to Malga Hoy.

“He loves Malaga, Andalucia and going to Marbella. He’s also into padel and wrestling, and he knows that Malaga is one of Spain’s major cities,” said Rafa Gil, a coach from Malaga who works at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, Ronaldo’s current club.

Spending his break in Malaga, Gil told Malaga Hoy that Ronaldo has bought shares in Almeria.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo makes surprise move into Spanish football with 25% stake in Andalucia club

This investment was made by Ronaldo in February – he purchased a 25% stake in Spanish club, UD Almeria.

Speaking on this move, the player said that he has ‘had the ambition to contribute to football beyond the pitch’ for a long time.

Gil himself was pleased to return to his hometown and watch Malaga CF, stating that the club’s ‘fans are spectacular’ and ‘full of Malaga spirit’.

In terms of their players, he is particularly fond of Izan Merino who he called a ‘fantastic footballer’ and the ‘compass’ of the Costa del Sol club.

Prior to these comments from Gil, Ronaldo has been spotted in Spain with the Olive Press previously reporting on a romantic break he took to Mallorca in 2024.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys romantic yacht holiday in Spain with his partner Georgina Rodriguez

Images shared by Ronaldo and his partner on social media during their 2024 holiday in Mallorca.

The star player was seen sailing around in a luxury yacht with his partner Gerogina Rodriguez.

Born in Madeira, Ronaldo has been known to spend parts of the summer in Spain’s Balearic Islands.

In 2021, he hosted numerous family members at Mallorca’s Castell de Manresa in Alcudia, a villa which offers total privacy and sea views.

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