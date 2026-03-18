OUTDOOR enthusiasts in Andalucia will soon have a new destination to escape to.

Pull out your tents and prepare for Spain’s newest ‘pitch’ for outdoorsy fun as the Costa del Sol is set to open a high-end camping resort.

The Alannia Costa del Sol project promises a mix of outdoor activities and modern comfort.

The site will span 77,000 square metres between Velez-Malaga town centre and Caleta de Velez.

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Alannia resort bungalow and outdoor patio in Costa Blanca.

It will feature 214 bungalows and 110 spacious camping pitches, along with swimming pools, a lagoon-style spa, sports facilities, a restaurant, supermarket, and dedicated areas for events.

The resort is designed for visitors seeking nature-based experiences, with themed zones and extensive green spaces blending into the landscape.

With room for up to 1,515 guests, the development is expected to create around 60 construction jobs and over 180 seasonal roles once the space is open to the public.

Local businesses could also benefit from increased demand for services, with the overall economic impact expected to exceed €20 million annually.

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Costa Blanca location of the Alannia resort. Image from Alannia.

While the project is awaiting a technical review, the construction should start within the next few months if all goes well, with a complete date in a little over a year.

The resort promises easy access to the nearby cities while offering a family-friendly retreat.

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Velez-Malaga is preparing for a major boost to its tourism scene with its plans for the five-star camping resort.

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