FROM sun-drenched hill villages to quiet inland towns, buyers are waking up to the fact that Spain’s rural property market is fast becoming the country’s hottest ticket.

With city prices in Madrid, Barcelona and Malaga now hovering at eye-watering levels, more and more buyers are looking beyond the urban sprawl and discovering that there are real bargains to be had in the countryside.

Fresh figures from property portal Idealista show that, on average, homes in Spain’s cities now cost almost double those in rural areas.

However, the trend for 2025 showed that buyers have taken note of this disparity, and that now more than half of all demand in the most popular provinces is now focused on rural areas rather than the cities.

Nationally, urban home prices sit at around €2,900 per square metre compared to roughly €1,450 in the countryside – equivalent to around €101,500–€116,000 for a two-bed apartment.

But the gap is closing.

Demand for village and small-town homes is rising sharply, especially in provinces that already attract foreign buyers, retirees and lifestyle movers.

And in many of the places expats already love, the clock is ticking.

Take Malaga province – while city property now averages over €4,200 per square metre, rural homes still sit closer to €2,800. For a two-bed, 70 to 80 sqm home, you’d be looking at around €201,000 to €230,000.

That can mean a spacious finca with a pool and mountain views for the price of a cramped urban flat.

Whitewashed villages like Gaucin, Casares, Colmenar and Alcaucin offer fresh air, peace, and panoramic scenery, all within striking distance of the coast.

And unlike the packed beachfront hotspots, parking is easy, terraces are quiet, and sunsets feel like private performances.

Further east, Alicante province is seeing a similar shift.

While coastal cities remain pricey, inland towns like Pinoso, Villena and Monovar still offer large homes with land for a fraction of the cost. The average prices for two-beds range from €145,000 to €166,000.

Here, you get vineyards instead of traffic jams, starry skies instead of street noise – and the kind of space most north Europeans can only dream of back home.

Granada province is also climbing the rural popularity ladder.

While the city itself has seen steady price rises, the surrounding Alpujarra villages remain surprisingly affordable. The province sees average two-bedders going for between €89,000 and €102,000.

Think stone houses clinging to mountain slopes, winding streets scented with orange blossom, and views that stretch all the way to the Mediterranean on a clear day.

Even in Cadiz and Almeria, two of Andalucia’s most characterful provinces, rural demand is now overtaking interest in city living.

Inland Cadiz offers rolling hills, historic towns and Atlantic breezes without the crowds, and two-bed homes that could set you back around €70,000 to €80,000.

Almeria’s desert landscapes and white villages deliver dramatic scenery and year-round sunshine at prices that still feel like throwbacks. Expect to pay just €65,000 to €74,000 for a similarly-sized pad.

But the secret is getting out.

And with more people chasing the same countryside dream, prices are quietly creeping upwards.

In some areas, the cheapest homes have already been snapped up.

