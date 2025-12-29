Property prices in Spain rise by 13.1% during the last three months of 2025

REAL estate prices in Spain rose by 13.1% ‘year-on year’ in the last three months of 2025, according to property appraisal company Tinsa by Accumin.

The appraiser described the situation as ‘”a continuation of the acceleration of residential prices’ that is taking out more from family income to spend on mortgages.

Demand has benefited from favourable conditions to get a mortgage, but real estate prices have not stopped rising.

The average mortgage stood at €160,405 in the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INE)- meaning a monthly average outlay of €795.

The Tinsa study says there are eight provinces in Spain which already exceed the 35% of family income figure for mortgage repayments.

The survey commented: “In the main employment centres and tourist hotspots, the difficulty of access to housing has been critical for several years, in some cases exceeding 50% of the disposable income of the average household.”

The most difficult scenario is in Malaga, where families face paying 58% of an income to acquire their first home.

That’s followed by the Balearic Islands with 49% and Madrid on 43%, with Cadiz on 42% and Alicante with 41%.

Sevilla, Cantabria, and Barcelona complete the list with households allocating 36% of their budgets to paying off mortgages.

Some of these provinces are part of the list of six in which prices already exceed the maximums of Tinsa’s record highs.

Prices in the Madrid region are 19.6% more than in the final quarter of 2024, with the highest year-on-year growth.

Meanwhile, in 13 of the 21 provinces there have been increases of more than 10%, such as in Alicante with home prices up by 17% over the last three months of 2025.

The Balearic Islands (14.8%), Cantabria (15.8%) and Valencia (15.5%) have all recorded notable hikes.

In other data, the cumulative purchase and sale of housing between January and September increased by 6.2% compared to the same period last year, according to Notaries and by 14.4% according to the INE, which is close to 550,000 transactions.

While the granting of new mortgages in the same period increased by 15.1%, according to the Notaries Council and by 33.4%, according to the INE, that is, 285,000 operations.

Tinsa analyses that these trends reflect ‘a recent slowdown in the growth rate of these demand indicators’ which suggests that the percentage increases are close to maximum combined with a lack of supply of housing.

