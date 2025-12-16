Costa Blanca property sales are higher than during 2007 boom as prices soar

PROPERTY sales in Alicante province clocked up 46,334 deals in the first 10 months of 2025, according to the National Institute of Statistics(INE).

That cumulative total is above 2007 figures which were in the middle of a property boom and stood then at 46,196 by the end of October.

The INE says that 5,160 transactions were carried out in October- making it the busiest month of the year in the region.

READ MORE:

BUSY PROPERTY MARKET

Only the much more populated Madrid and Barcelona areas recorded higher numbers.

Nearly 80% of sales were second-hand homes but new constructions totalled 1,060 sales, the second highest figure for the year, behind January.

The big difference with 18 years ago is the level of new build sales.

In 2007, there were 19,460 new homes sold between January and October, while in the same cumulative period this year, the total was just over 9,000.

Nationally, the online property poral Pisos.com said it was the second-highest sales total for 17 years.

The platform’s director of studies, Ferran Font, described them as ‘great figures’.

Font commented that despite a slight drop compared to 2024, the property market continues to show ‘great activity, installed at historic levels’.

He added: “Demand is high leading to expected price increases plus better interest rates via mortgages”.

“Because demand is exceeding supply, for the short term at least, the price rises are expected to continue.”

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.