BRITS and foreigners have bought nearly 20% of Spain’s sold houses in the last six months – and are hoovering up expensive homes in a few particular locations.

At the forefront of this buying frenzy are Brits, alongside Germans and Moroccans, who continue to view Spain as a sun-drenched haven for real estate investment.

Valencia is the most-sought after region for international buyers – it saw 11,025 properties sold to non-residents in just six months, this is more than any other part of the country.

Andalucia takes the second spot with 6,733 properties being purchased by foreigners, while Cataluna, the Canary Islands, and Murcia trailed further behind.

Not only are international buyers hoovering up homes but they are also paying significantly more than Spanish nationals – on average foreigners pay 2,417 more per square metre than local buyers.

Within that group, non-resident foreigners pay even more than their resident counterparts – they pay 3,326 per square metre on average compared to the 1912 that foreign residents pay.

While Brits are among the higher spenders, they don’t top the leaderboard. That title goes to Americans, who pay the most per square metre, followed by those from Switzerland, Sweden, Norway and Germany.

In total, over 70,000 Spanish homes were purchased by foreigners in the first half of this year, according to the Consejo General del Notariado.

This takes the percentage of international investors to 19.3%, 2% higher than that of 2024.

