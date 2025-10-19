Benidorm expat makes millions playing poker after owning local restaurants and a hotel

A NORWEGIAN who fell in love with Benidorm as a young boy and moved there, has made his name in the world of poker as well as being a successful businessman.

Tom-Aksel Bedell, 65, has been an accomplished poker player for many years and has earned 4.9 million US dollars alone in face-to-face live events.

This month he went to Malta for a major European Poker Tour event and came fifth.

MALTA TOP FIVE WITH TOM, SECOND-RIGHT

That earned him €200,550 in a pool of 898 entries from 63 countries(including five Spaniards) taking to the tables at Casino Malta.

Tom is passionate about travel and when he’s not playing poker, he divides his time between Spain, Norway and Ecuador.

He also visits numerous destinations every year for the card game he loves- and clearly does well at.

Tom’s first visit to Benidorm was back in 1967 and he loved it so much that he used to own a hotel and seven restaurants in the city before retiring.

His journey in the world of poker began at a young age, with an early introduction to card games.

He started playing poker at the age of seven, a time when he was already honing his skills and developing a strategic mindset.

Tom has become known for his calm composure and mental fortitude at the poker table.

It’s been an extraordinary 2025 for him after winning the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series in Jeju and a prize of US $709,000.

His success continued with another notable win in the PLO Grand Slam in Tirana, where he secured €455,520.

Clearly retirement is suiting Tom very nicely indeed.

