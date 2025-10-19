A SPANISH town is encouraging residents to ditch their cars and get around on electric bikes – which they can use for free.

The plan, which is being rolled out in Lleida, includes free access to electric bikes for 30 days with the hope that this alternative transport mode will see people park up their cars.

‘By bike you enjoy more of life: it is good for your health and you are happier’, says Ricard D, one of the first participants in a bold new transport scheme in Lleida.

Since being offered a free bus pass, bike, helmet, lock and walking route map in May, Ricard has stopped using his car for solo trips, choosing to cycle instead – a lifestyle change he shares with many of his fellow participants.

Now in its second round, the city’s free electric bike program is transforming commuters’ lives this October.

Among the latest users is 24-year-old Joaquin Torres who is already feeling the benefits of cycling instead of driving and is planning on making travel by bike a permanent habit after the month-long free scheme finishes at the month’s end.

The initiative, which is inspired by similar projects across Europe, offers selected residents a free bike, helmet, lock, walking route map, and public transport pass for 30 days.

Over 110 people applied to participate in the October run of the scheme and ten of these applicants were chosen.

Those selected come from diverse backgrounds: some are students whilst others work, they are of different ages and come from various neighbourhoods.

The free bike and bus pass offer was implemented to raise awareness for transport modes other than cars, says Catalan city’s Mobility Councilor, Cristina Moron.

Early success stories and apparent interest in the scheme provides hope that this new green transport revolution could be rolled out in other Spanish cities.

