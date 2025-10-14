SPANISH energy giant Repsol has just announced the industrial-scale production of the world’s first 100% renewable gasoline.

The fuel, dubbed Nexa 95, is now available at a handful of service stations in Spain, with plans to expand to 30 locations by the end of the year. It works in any regular gasoline-powered car without needing a single tweak to your vehicle or refueling infrastructure.

The new Nexa 95 Gasoline is making waves for its ability to slash CO2 emissions by over 70% compared to traditional fuels. It is made using used cooking oil and biomass. That’s a massive win for the environment and a hopeful sign that we can decarbonise road transport without abandoning the millions of cars already on the road. The renewable fuel is being pumped out of Repsol’s massive industrial complex in Tarragona.

The renewable gasoline, available now in Madrid and Catalunya, is crafted using cutting-edge technology developed in collaboration with Honeywell. The fuel is part of Repsol’s larger strategy to promote sustainable fuels alongside electrification and renewable hydrogen – all with the aim of reducing the carbon footprint of 97% of the vehicles currently zipping around Europe.

Repsol’s success with renewable gasoline could also raise some serious questions about the EU’s 2035 ban on combustion engine vehicles. In a bold statement, the company is calling for a rethink of this policy, suggesting that renewable liquid fuels could offer a more flexible, cost-effective solution to decarbonise transport without forcing drivers to trade in their beloved combustion engines for electric ones.

Millions of cars across Spain and Europe are over 20 years old, and many drivers aren’t ready to switch to electric – not to mention the infrastructure challenges. With the right tax incentives and long-term investment, Repsol believes renewable fuels could be a crucial piece of the puzzle, helping to meet EU climate goals without forcing mass vehicle replacements.

Repsol’s CEO, Josu Jon Imaz, insists that the future of green transport doesn’t have to mean sacrificing convenience or affordability. With Nexa Diesel already in circulation and sustainable aviation fuel making waves in the skies, it’s clear that the company is determined to lead the charge in the energy transition.

And with heavy-duty transport firms like Scania and XPO Logistics already on board, it looks like this eco-fuel is here to stay.

Nexa 95 Gasoline is already available at 20 stations across Spain and is set to hit 30 stations by the end of 2025.

