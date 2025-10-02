2 Oct, 2025
2 Oct, 2025 @ 14:15
Greenhouse gases generated by Spain’s power sector fell by 16.8% in 2024

GREENHOUSE gas emissions from Spain’s power sector fell by 16.8% in 2024, compared to the previous year- a reduction of 1.5 million tonnes.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition said power sector emissions were now 75.7% lower than in 2007, which was a peak year for energy consumption.

Last year’s figure was 6.3% below 1990 levels and 38.5% lower than in 2005, the ministry added.

ENERGY SECRETARY, JOAN GROIZARD

The drop reflected the rising share of renewables, which grew 11.9% in electricity generation and reached a record 57.2% of gross output.

Solar power capacity overtook wind for the first time, partly due to a boom in self-consumption installations.

Hydropower generation increased by 37.6% and solar output by 23.7%, while natural gas use in power generation fell by 23.4% with coal’s share dropping to just 1.2%.

The Secretary of State for Energy, Joan Groizard, said: “The country’s economy was growing with fewer greenhouse gas emissions, as well as a lower dependence on international markets and more competitive prices.”

He added that electrification and a greater use of renewable energy were playing a key role.

Transport remained the largest energy consumer, with petroleum product consumption rising by 5.6% in 2024 due to greater mobility.

But the sector has seen electric vehicle registrations almost doubling so far this year.

Click here to read more Green News from The Olive Press.

