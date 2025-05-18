Barcelona temperature will ‘rise 3.7 degrees by 2100’ unless carbon emissions ‘substantially reduced’, study warns

THE average temperature in Barcelona could rise by up to 3.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century unless greenhouse gas emissions are ‘substantially reduced’, a new study has warned.

According to research undertaken by the ICARIA project, a European Union-funded initiative designed to improve climate resilience, the Catalan capital’s average temperature will experience an increase of between 1.7 and 3.7 degrees by 2100.

In the absolute worst case scenario, temperatures could increase by three degrees by 2050 and 4.5 degrees by 2100 if action is not taken to reduce carbon emissions and reverse global warming.

“These are figures well beyond the 2015 Paris Agreement”, warned Gulle Lopez, CEO of Climate Action of the Barcelona Metropolitan Area (AMB), referring to the legally binding international treaty negotiated by 196 countries which aimed to limit global warming to below two degrees Celsius.

According to the study, Barcelona will experience four more heatwaves and 20.5 additional days of extreme heat annually by the turn of the century.

Barcelona surpassed 40C for the first time last summer in a sign of what may be to come. Credit: Cordon Press

There would also be 74 further ‘tropical’ nights where overnight temperatures fail to drop below 20C, and 47 additional instances of temperatures remaining above 25C.

The increased temperatures could also have a serious impact on local infrastructure, such as train tracks which expand under intense heat.

Last summer, Barcelona recorded its highest-ever temperature of 40.2C as the city baked in a sweltering heatwave. It was the first time readings in the city had broken the 40C barrier.