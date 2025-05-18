18 May, 2025
18 May, 2025 @ 08:00
Natural hot springs and therapeutic treatments, Spain’s Zaragoza could be your next spa getaway

by
The Balneario de la Virgen continues the centuries-old tradition of utilising the mineral-medicinal waters.

A RESORT nestled in a picturesque canyon in Zaragoza province has transferred the health benefits from the surrounding thermal waters straight to its guests via luxurious spas.

The Balneario de la Virgen features a hotel with 85 rooms, a restaurant and cafeteria. There’s also a natural lake, saunas and salt rooms.

Its guests can enjoy the thermal waters mineral components which contain medicinal properties to help combat a variety of health problems. The waters are bicarbonate, calcium, oligometallic, sulfated and irradiated. 

These chemical properties can help improve musculoskeletal, liver, endocrine, and digestive problems. 

Relaxing in the waters with help regulate the nervous system, improve your skin and help with chronic respiratory conditions. 

Located in the municipality of Jaraba, the thermal spring waters near the Mesa River, emerge at temperatures between 30 and 34 degrees celsius. 

The springs were originally discovered by the Romans, and thought to have healing powers, they were named ‘the water of the nymphs.’

By the 19th century, the town featured three more spas.

The Balneario de la Virgen continues the centuries-old tradition of utilising the mineral-medicinal waters, pairing it with modern health techniques such as medical hydrotherapy and balneotherapy.

