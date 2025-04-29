No more edibles: Spain moves to ban cannabis-infused sweets that contain ‘psychotropic substances’

SPAIN’S Ministry of Health has banned the sale and distribution of cannabis-infused sweets and candies.

The new regulation updates a 1977 law on psychotropic substances and related medicinal preparations to include substances commonly found in cannabis edibles.

The sweets don’t contain THC, the main component in cannabis, but they do include semi-synthetic derivatives that produce similar or stronger effects.

This is why the Health Ministry has moved to classify them as cannabinoids without authorised medical use, and subject to certain ‘control mechanisms’.

Cannabis sweets are made to look like normal sweets. (Photo: Cordon Press)

Earlier this month, the Clinical Toxicology Unit at Barcelona’s Hospital Clínic reported that cases of poisoning linked to cannabis-infused sweets have doubled in the past two years, with 24 cases recorded in 2024 alone.

The hospital warned of a lack of regulation over these sweets containing lab-modified substances, which were being sold legally.

The health ministry’s new regulation is intended to close that regulatory gap.

Barcelona’s city council has already announced that it will intensify inspections at establishments to prevent the sale of cannabis sweets.

A mayoral decree has been passed in Barcelona that aims to detect, punish and prevent the sale of these cannabis-infused sweets.