Motorhome sales in Spain skyrocket 84% with foreigners outnumbering Spaniards 2 to 1 – but is there space for everyone?

MOTORHOME registrations in Spain rose by 84.3% in February compared to a year earlier according to figures from the Spanish Association of the Caravanning Industry and Trade (Aseicar).

It warns that the country is way short of dedicated areas to accommodate them compared to other European nations.

A total of 796 new motorhomes and camper vans were sold last month while caravan registrations rose by 52.6%, with 116 units sold in February.

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MOTORHOME BOOM IN SPAIN

Sales of used motorhome and camper vans went up by 14.6% (from 1,819 to 2,084) but there was a slight fall in used caravans purchases from 487 in February 2025 to 475.

Most caravan and motorhome travellers in Spain are foreigners with Aseicar suggesting approximately 50,000 Spanish owners and 100,000 foreigners.

Aseicar attributes the big rise in registrations of new motorhomes and camper vans as partly due to the surge in registrations destined for rentals as hire fleets are renewed and older vehicles are sold to private buyers.

A decade ago, 3,650 mobile homes were registered in Spain, while last year the number stood at 6,067 according to the DGT Traffic Authority.

In 2026, there will be approximately 244,000 caravans; 100,000 motorhomes and 28,500 camper vans, according to Aseicar.

BELEN CAMPOS

Aseicar spokesperson, Belen Campos, said; “The caravanning sector experienced significant growth after the pandemic due to social distancing restrictions.”

“Families opted to travel by motorhome, which allowed thousands of people to try this way of travelling,” Campos continued.

“This boom is here to stay, which has led to the sector continuing to grow every year with fuel price rises not affecting this type of travel, with the only change being owners choosing to go to closer destinations.”

In Spain, there are up to 1,200 areas for motorhomes compared to just 183 ten years ago, but the country is well behind major European countries.

“2,000 more areas would be needed to serve all the motorhome travellers who regularly travel through Spain, with France having 7,500 areas, Germany 5,700, and Italy 4,800,” said Belen Campos.

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