29 Apr, 2025
29 Apr, 2025
Two Moroccan men stopped by Spanish border guards trying to enter Gibraltar with €50k ‘in various currencies’ hidden in their car

by
TWO Moroccans have been arrested at the Spain-Gibraltar border after the Policia Nacional found over €50,000 of cash in their car.

The vehicle- with Gibraltar number plates- was stopped in a routine search at the La Linea crossing.

Officers checked inside the car and discovered banknotes hidden in different places and also in personal belongings.

CUSTOMS POST AT GIBRALTAR BORDER(Cordon Press image)

The stash consisted of €50,545 in notes plus 305 pounds sterling and 16,890 Moroccan dirhams, with an exchange rate of about €1,600.

The two travellers had no satisfactory explanation for the large amount of money with none of it having been declared.

Spanish law puts a €10,000 limit for taking undeclared cash over the border, which is also in accordance with EU regulations.

The money was seized by officers who are trying to establish where it came from and what it was going to be used for.

Alex Trelinski

