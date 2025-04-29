Calls to emergency services rose 500% in Andalucia during Spain’s blackout – despite authorities pleading with the public to avoid unnecessary calls

DURING the nationwide blackout on Monday, the Emergency Coordination Center (112) received nearly 6,000 calls in Andalucia alone, a figure that is five times greater than on a regular day.

The emergency center specified that it answered 2,002 calls between 12pm and 13pm, while in the next hour 3,581 calls were received.

Despite the authorities demanding the citizens only to call 112 for actual emergencies, the normal number of calls quintupled.

Authorities specified that citizens could have informed themselves through media and social networks, despite not many people being able to get an internet connection.

Massive blackout in Spain on April 28. (Photo: Cordon Press)

112 has made a series of recommendations to the population to better prepare themselves in the case of a blackout.

Having emergency lights, candles, flashlights or battery-powered lamps, an additional battery charge for the mobile phone, as well as storing some bottles of water in the freezer can help keep food cold in long-term blackouts.

They also said that you should disconnect electric appliances, leave a light on to know when the electricity returns and to avoid opening and closing the refrigerator to keep the cold inside.

After the blackout, the single emergency number for all of Europe urged to check the state of the food in the refrigerator and freezer.

Make sure that the food wasn’t exposed to temperatures above 4C for more than two hours or that it has a warm touch.