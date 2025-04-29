Electricity fully restored in Valencia as president demands blackout ‘explanation as soon as possible’

VALENCIAN president Carlos Mazon reported that electricity was fully restored to the region at 4am on Tuesday but wants answers from the government over why the nationwide blackout happened.

In a briefing, Mazon said that between 12.34pm on Monday and 6.30am on Tuesday, the emergency 112 phone number received 31,776 calls in the Valencian Community.

38% of the calls related to health issues, 10% in regard to rescue situations, and 8% in regard to security matters.

Mazon said that fire services across the region on Monday were involved in over 500 rescues of people trapped in elevators.

He added that constant help was provided to citizens, ‘especially people with reduced mobility’.

The president said that he expected ‘explanations and guarantees’ from the government ‘as soon as possible’ and assurances ‘there is no risk of a similar event happening again’.

He explained further: “This is a debate that is now urgently needed in Spain, especially given the situation we are also experiencing here, regarding nuclear energy in the Valencian Community.”

“And sooner rather than later, we will have to address an issue that some of us have been warning about for a long time.”

Mazon said he was ‘waiting’ for the Spanish government to report on ‘what happened and why’.