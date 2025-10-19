19 Oct, 2025
19 Oct, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Hermandad de Campoo de Suso – € 299,000

Charming chalet in Suano – nature, comfort and a privileged location Fully furnished detached chalet located in Suano, a peaceful village surrounded by nature, just 5 km from Reinosa, 20 minutes from Alto Campoo ski resort, and 40 minutes from the beaches of Cantabria. A perfect place to live all year round or enjoy as a second home in the heart of Hermandad de Campoo de Suso, in the beautiful CampooLos Valles valley. Property details: Built area: 482 m² distributed over 2 floors 3 spacious bedrooms 2 full bathrooms Bright living room with woodburning fireplace, perfect for winter Fully… See full property details

Finca/Country House

Hermandad de Campoo de Suso, Cantabria

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 299,000

