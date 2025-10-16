THE Costa del Sol’s red-hot property market shows no signs of cooling, with nearly one in five homes snapped up by buyers in less than a week.

Malaga province recorded 19% of properties sold within just seven days during the third quarter of 2025, marking it as one of Spain’s fastest-moving markets, according to new data from Idealista, the country’s leading property marketplace.

The figure represents a leap from 15% the previous year, suggesting the coastal region’s popularity with foreign buyers and Spanish nationals alike continues to intensify.

READ MORE: House purchases led by ‘locals’ while non-EU property buyers fell last year in Valencia

The so-called ‘express sales’ put the Costa del Sol well above the national average of 13%, and ahead of major cities including Barcelona at 15% and even hot market Palma at just 12%.

Only Madrid matched Malaga’s pace at 18%, whilst cities further inland like Avila and Granada recorded even higher rates at 28% and 24% respectively, though on much smaller transaction volumes.

Across Spain, the data reveals a property market moving at breakneck speed.

One in eight homes nationwide were sold within a week, whilst another 21% took between one week and a month to find buyers. Just 8% of properties remained on the market for over a year.

READ MORE: Spain’s property market is booming – but not quite as you think: Office space returns the biggest margins, but where is housing?

The rapid sales trend has remained stable compared to last year, when express sales also stood at 13% nationally in the third quarter of 2024, suggesting consistent high demand across Spain’s housing market.

Other major coastal and urban centres showed strong performance.

Valencia recorded 17% express sales, whilst San Sebastian, Bilbao and Sevilla each registered 16%. Alicante, another popular expat destination, saw 11% of homes sold within a week.

At the opposite end, Zamora recorded just 2% of sales within seven days, followed by Ourense at 6%. Logrono, Lugo, Ceuta and Jaen all registered 8%.

Some cities experienced dramatic year-on-year shifts. Teruel jumped from 0% express sales to 18%, whilst Segovia surged from 7% to 22%.

READ MORE: Spain hits luxury property giant Engel & Völkers with €16m ‘fake self-employed’ fine

Bilbao also saw significant growth, rising from 10% to 16%.

However, 16 provincial capitals saw their express sales rates decline compared to last year. Girona dropped most sharply, from 23% to 13%, whilst Barcelona’s rate eased from 18% to 15%. Alicante also slipped from 13% to 11%.

The overall picture shows another 26% of Spanish homes sold within one to three months, whilst 32% took between three months and a year to find buyers.

By province, Granada topped the national rankings with 23% express sales, followed by Segovia and Avila at 19% each. Madrid, Navarra and Cantabria all recorded 17%.

The data was compiled by Idealista/data, the property tech firm’s professional analytics division, which tracks all listings across Spain, Italy and Portugal to provide strategic market intelligence.

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.