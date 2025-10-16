16 Oct, 2025
16 Oct, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Molvizar with pool garage – € 495,000

Do you dream of a home in the sun? This newly renovated villa in beautiful Molvízar, with sea view, invites you to a life of harmony, combining modern comfort with Andalusian charm in perfect balance. The villa features three spacious bedrooms and two elegantly renovated bathrooms. The generous living room with open-plan kitchen creates a bright and inviting space – the perfect setting to gather with family and friends for meals, conversations, and shared moments. Outside, a private pool awaits – an oasis where you can cool off on warm summer days or unwind with a glass of wine at sunset… See full property details

Villa

Molvízar, Granada

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 495,000

