3 bedroom Villa for sale in Molvizar with pool garage – € 495,000

Do you dream of a home in the sun? This newly renovated villa in beautiful Molvízar, with sea view, invites you to a life of harmony, combining modern comfort with Andalusian charm in perfect balance. The villa features three spacious bedrooms and two elegantly renovated bathrooms. The generous living room with open-plan kitchen creates a bright and inviting space – the perfect setting to gather with family and friends for meals, conversations, and shared moments. Outside, a private pool awaits – an oasis where you can cool off on warm summer days or unwind with a glass of wine at sunset… See full property details
Villa
Molvízar, Granada
|
3 beds
|
2 baths
€ 495,000
Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.