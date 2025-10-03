3 Oct, 2025
3 Oct, 2025 @ 11:37
Spain hits luxury property giant Engel & Völkers with €16m ‘fake self-employed’ fine

by
engelsvolkers

LUXURY estate agent Engel & Völkers has been hit with a massive €16 million bill after Spanish labour inspectors caught the firm using hundreds of ‘bogus self-employed’ agents in Barcelona.

Labour inspectors discovered around 400 agents in the Catalan capital were signed up as ‘self-employed’ – but in reality the company was pulling the strings, setting pay and ordering them around like any boss would.

This let the German-owned firm dodge huge Social Security payments – while boosting profits.

It’s not even the first time. In Valencia, the authorities had previously hit Engel & Völkers with another €6.4 million penalty. Add it all up and the company could be on the hook for more than €22 million in unpaid dues.

Courts in Valencia have already thrown out Engel & Völkers’ appeal – and now the Supreme Court will decide whether the cash must be coughed up for good.

READ MORE:

In the  Barcelona case the company is appealing, vowing to take the fight all the way through the courts if needed.

Bosses claim they stopped the ‘self employed’ model in 2024, switching to regular employment contracts. They insist it wasn’t because they were caught – but to ‘professionalise’ their sales force.

The practice mirrors the tactics used by Uber and Glovo riders, who were also classed as freelancers to save on costs while being treated like staff.

Inspectors said Engel & Völkers’ agents had almost no real independence – just the illusion of freelancing.

And the heat’s not just in Spain. In June, German prosecutors raided the company’s HQ in Braunschweig over similar fraud suspicions.

With 20,000 estate agencies and 100,000 workers across Spain, watchdogs warn the Engel & Völkers case is just the tip of the iceberg in a sector riddled with dodgy practices.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

