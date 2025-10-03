MUCH of Spain will bask in an ‘Indian summer’ over the weekend with temperatures ‘more typical of September’, the state weather agency (Aemet) has said.

After a week dominated by heavy rainfall and flash flooding along Spain’s eastern coast and in the Balearics – reminiscent of last year’s Valencia floods that killed over 230 people – Spaniards will be able to enjoy the last of the summer weather as north-westerly ‘terral’ winds bring unseasonably high temperatures.

Predicción hasta el final de la semana:



??En general, ambiente estable y cálido, predominio de sol con temperaturas máximas más propias de septiembre.



??Sólo se esperan chubascos, el jueves en el litoral catalán e islas Canarias orientales y el sábado en el litoral cantábrico. pic.twitter.com/4MRiMl33ke — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 1, 2025

“Temperatures will rise everywhere due to the entry of a warm air mass,” Aemet’s director Jesus Riesco said.

Living up to its name, residents on the Costa del Sol will be able to enjoy clear blue skies with temperatures across the region forecast to exceed 30C.

The mercury could even hit highs of 34C in parts of Andalucia including Sevilla, Cordoba and the Guadalhorce valley.

Madrid is expected to reach 29C with no rain forecast for over a week, while temperatures could rise to 26C in Barcelona.

? Hay una probabilidad del 45 % de que el trimestre sea más seco de lo normal, frente a un 20 % de que sea más lluvioso. La excepción es el área mediterránea del este peninsular y Baleares, donde no hay una tendencia clara.



(2/2) pic.twitter.com/T8ozYtDiTF — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 1, 2025

Temperatures are then expected to drop after the weekend when more modest autumn-like weather is set to arrive.

However, Aemet says next week will remain warmer and drier than normal for this time of year.

According to predictions, there is a 40-60% chance that the next three months will be warmer than usual – with just a 10-25% chance that it will be cooler.

Likewise, there is a 45% probability that the remainder of 2035 will be drier than normal – except for the eastern coast and Balearic Islands where more rainfall is predicted.

