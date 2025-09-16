16 Sep, 2025
16 Sep, 2025 @ 09:39
This summer in Spain was the hottest on record at 2.1C above the average temperature

SPAIN has experienced the warmest summer since records began, with overall temperatures being higher than in the summer of 2022 by 0.1C.

This summer also saw Spain experience two long heatwaves, amounting to an official heatwave period of a total of 33 days according to meteorological agency AEMET.

Only in 2022 were there more days in a heatwave, marking a total of 41 days.

The average temperature in Spain was 24.2C, with the Balearic Islands experiencing higher average temperatures of 25.8C.

Ecology Minister Sara Aegesen said that AEMET’s conclusions demonstrate that ‘climate emergency is a reality’ and that a ‘decisive and ambitious’ response is needed as a result.

This comes along with Pedro Sanchez’s call for a climate change pact to be agreed on following the severe wildfires and high temperatures affecting Spain this summer.

AEMET’s measurements for the summer period, running from June 1 to August 31, reflect the increasing impact of climate change on Spain.

The agency began recording summer temperatures in 1961, which have since demonstrated a steep incline, reflecting how climate change has taken place over the past few decades.

Zoë Dahse

A recent graduate from UCL (University College London), and a trainee reporter at The Olive Press. Fluent in English, German and Spanish, I am an aspiring foreign correspondent in Spain. Open to covering a variety of topics, please contact me at zoe@theolivepress.es with any leads or questions.

