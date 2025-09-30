IBIZA and Formentera have been placed on red alert after torrential downpours left large parts of the islands under water on Tuesday.

The state weather agency AEMET warned of extraordinary danger after more than 180mm of rain fell in just 12 hours, with totals in some parts of Ibiza surging past 200mm in under three hours.

The alert, which remains in place until at least 4pm, has forced the suspension of schools and transport by sea and air, while parts of Ibiza town have been left without power.

READ MORE: Storm warnings downgraded to yellow alert as serious flood fears recede in Valencia

Ibiza hace un momento. El centro y la carretera E-10. No para de llover. @Granada_Meteo @tiempobrasero pic.twitter.com/yAomv76GTS — pawwyy (@Pawwyy) September 30, 2025

? Flooding on the Spanish Island of Ibiza now! pic.twitter.com/cXVvNSgZSn — Volcaholic ? (@volcaholic1) September 30, 2025

? This is on the Spanish Island of Ibiza before the mobile phone warning was sent out. There is a RED warning in place = Danger to life.



? @BailoAndrespic.twitter.com/BdXDlvFZF0 — Volcaholic ? (@volcaholic1) September 30, 2025

Emergency services have urged residents to remain at home, warning of flash flooding and swollen rivers.

The Balearic government requested military support, with the Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) deployed to assist Protección Civil teams on the ground.

Locals have shared dramatic images of submerged streets, while UD Ibiza football club sent a message of solidarity to those affected, telling residents: “Please stay at home and follow the authorities’ instructions to stay safe.”

Many questioned why the red alert was not issued earlier, with criticism that the warning only came after heavy rain had already paralysed parts of the island.

READ MORE: Heavy rain batters parts of Valencia exactly 11 months after flood disaster but no serious problems reported

? Situación adversa en #Ibiza a esta hora.



Tormenta muy estática sobre las Pitiusas, sin ser tan llamativa como la que se sitúa al sureste de las Baleares, está dejando acumulados muy importantes e inundaciones.



?? https://t.co/1nf56Assrd pic.twitter.com/QSRKB8Q2pt — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) September 30, 2025

The Unidad de Valoración de Riesgos (Risk Assessment Unit) met at 1pm to evaluate the worsening situation.

By early afternoon, more than 218mm had been recorded in the city of Ibiza alone — one of the heaviest deluges in living memory.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.