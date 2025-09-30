Storm warnings downgraded to yellow alert as serious flood fears recede in Valencia

SPAIN’S State Meteorological Agency(Aemet), has downgraded its severe weather alert from orange to yellow as of 10am on Tuesday for coastal areas of Valencia and Alicante province.

There were fears of a repeat of last October’s devastating floods, serious issues did not materialise with the worst downpours in Valencia City and the southern coastal stretch of Valencia province- away from the October 29 ‘ground-zero’ areas.

Nevertheless, schools in dozens of municipalities across the Valencian Community cancelled classes on Tuesday as a precaution with nearly 180,000 students staying at home.

Around 500 incidents were attended to by Valencian emergency services when a red alert was in place in parts of the region until midnight when it went one level down to orange.

An accident on the V-21 at Massalfasar caused jams stretching for eight kilometres on the Valencia-bound carriageway.

Some motorists trapped in floods were rescued on Monday- especially in Castellon province.

Just a handful of roads were closed and there were delays and cancellations to some Cercanias Valencia train services, especially due to some flooding affecting a passenger underpass in Alzira.

Monday’s downpours were short but sharp with big accumulations of water like 66 l/m2 within in 35 minutes in Sueca or 20 l/m2 in the coastal areas of neighbourhoods of Valencia in 20 minutes.

The Valencian Association of Meteorology (Avamet) calculated the total accumulated rainfall on Monday in towns like Barx in the southern La Safor region at 239 l/m2 and in Gandía at 225.8 litres per m2.

