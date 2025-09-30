30 Sep, 2025
30 Sep, 2025 @ 12:29
Family plea to find missing British woman who ‘got on train to Malaga airport but never arrived’

A DESPERATE search has been launched for a missing British woman who vanished after boarding a train towards Malaga airport.

Charlotte, whose family say she is suffering a mental health crisis, was last seen on Sunday September 28 at Benalmadena–Arroyo de la Miel station on the C1 Cercanias commuter line.

She was reportedly travelling towards Malaga airport but never arrived.

Her family have appealed for help in tracing her, stressing she is not a danger to others but may be at risk of harming herself.

Her sister issued a public plea on social media, saying: “My sister Charlotte went missing in Malaga on Sunday Sept 28th.

“She never arrived at the airport. She is suffering a mental health crisis but is not a danger to others, only to herself.”

Charlotte is described as white, 5ft5ins (165cm) tall, slim build, with short thick dark brown hair and blue eyes.

She may have been wearing powder blue calf-length trousers and a matching powder blue sleeveless top, with a bright orange and red shawl, black trainers and dark socks. 

She was carrying a small light brown knapsack, black headphones and possibly metal earrings.

Her father Jeff has flown to Spain to help with the search. 

Spanish police in Malaga have been informed and are assisting with the investigation.

The family added: “We would be most grateful for your help. Thank you.”

Have you seen Charlotte? Get in touch at newsdesk@theolivepress.es

