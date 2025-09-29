Heavy rain batters parts of Valencia exactly 11 months after flood disaster but no serious problems reported

NO major problems were caused by heavy rain that hit the northern part of the Valencian Community on Monday morning.

A ‘red’ extreme weather alert was in place until midday including areas hit by catastrophic floods 11 months ago.

During the early morning, rainfall exceeding 100 litres per m2 was recorded in Castellon province.

Two people had to be rescued from their cars in Castellon.

One of the ‘ground-zero’ flood towns from last year- Aldaia- saw the La Saleta ravine overflow leading to some flooding to streets and a tunnel, but protection barriers prevented anything more serious.

Authorities said rain was recorded at 67 litres per m2.

Six people died in Aldaia as a result of the October 29 floods, with mayor, Guillermo Lujan, adding that there was a sense of ‘panic’ from some residents after what happened in October 2024.

Vicent CIscar, mayor of Paiporta, which suffered the most fatalities of any municipality- 46- referred to ‘normality’ despite the bleak forecast.

“Everything has worked well in terms of flood defences and we have learned a lesson,” he commented.

“At least, yesterday, they sent the Es Alert,” in reference to the Valencia government’s mass message phone alert over bad weather-something that was controversially delayed on October 29.

The warnings sparked some panic buying on Sunday, with some supermarket shelves cleared of basic products,

LIDL STORE IN VALENCIA, SUNDAY NIGHT

The largest overnight rainfall was in the Manises area of Valencia with 73.8 litres per m2.

Valencia airport- located in Manises- reported four flight cancellations with airport operator Aena, warning of delays throughout Monday.

Some ‘minor’ delays were reported on the Valencia Metro network.

