3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benalmadena – € 675,000

Beautiful family villa with modern-rustic style and stunning sea views in Monte Alto. Situated in the highly desirable area of Monte Alto, this remarkable villa seamlessly combines modern amenities with rustic charm. Spanning three levels, the property offers breath-taking sea views and a carefully designed layout that is perfect for both relaxation and entertaining. As you enter the villa from the street, you'll find an electric gate and driveway for two cars, a terrace with a garden including fruit trees—ideal for relaxing and soaking up the winter sun with views of the mountains and… See full property details

Villa

Benalmádena, Málaga

3 beds 2 baths

€ 675,000

