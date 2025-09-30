TWO Andalucian cities have been crowned among the top three destinations in Europe, beating Spain’s traditional heavyweights Madrid and Barcelona in a prestigious new ranking.

Sevilla and Granada claimed second and third place respectively in Travel + Leisure magazine’s annual list of the continent’s 15 best cities, sitting just behind Florence which took the top spot.

The results represent a stunning leap for Sevilla, which soared from 11th position last year to runner-up in 2025, scoring 89.49 points out of 100.

The Andalucian capital earned its high marks thanks to its art, architecture and stunning plazas, which readers praised as some of the finest in Spain.

Granada came a close third in Travel + Leisure magazine’s annual list of the continent’s 15 best cities

Hot on its heels, Granada secured third place with a score of 89.48 points – missing out on second by just 0.01 points.

The city’s recognition came from its beautiful streets, the blend of cultures that coexist throughout its neighbourhoods, its gastronomy and iconic monuments like the Alhambra palace.

The rankings were decided by the international magazine’s readers, who voted based on several criteria including points of interest, beauty, quality of services and food offerings.

Spain performed strongly overall in the list, with Madrid appearing in eighth position and Cordoba claiming 13th place.

The results highlight Andalucia’s growing reputation as a must-visit region for travellers seeking authentic Spanish culture, historic architecture and world-class cuisine.

Florence’s first place finish maintained Italy’s strong showing in European tourism rankings, but Spain’s four entries in the top 15 demonstrate the country’s enduring appeal to international visitors.

The Travel + Leisure awards are among the most respected in the travel industry, with millions of readers casting votes each year to determine the world’s best destinations, hotels and experiences.

Not a single UK city anywhere in sight.

Travel + Leisure’s Top 15 European Cities 2025:

1st – Florence (Italy): 90.08 points

2nd – Sevilla (Spain): 89.49 points

3rd – Granada (Spain): 89.48 points

4th – Istanbul (Turkey): 89.47 points

5th – Rome (Italy): 88.91 points

6th – Siena (Italy): 88.33 points

7th – Porto (Portugal): 88.24 points

8th – Madrid (Spain): 88.02 points

9th – Lisbon (Portugal): 87.44 points

10th – Lyon (France): 87.43 points

11th – Prague (Czech Republic): 87.38 points

12th – Salzburg (Austria): 87.30 points

13th – Cordoba (Spain): 87.22 points

14th – Athens (Greece): 86.69 points

15th – Aix-en-Provence (France): 86.60 points

