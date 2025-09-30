Property boom continues with prices rising by 15% in just a year on Spain’s Costa Blanca

HOUSE prices soared by 15.3% in Alicante province during the third-quarter of 2025 compared to the same three months last year- according to figures from property appraisal firm Tinsa.

In Alicante City, prices stood at €1,907 per square metres- up by 14% on a year earlier and a 4% hike on the previous quarter.

Tinsa researcher, Cristina Arias, said: “The levels of demand are close to post-bubble highs and prices are rising due to a lack of house supply, especially in second-hand properties.”

Rises are even higher elsewhere in Spain, with the Madrid region close to the 20% mark.

The lowest price increases are in Castilla y Leon, Extremadura, plus the North African enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta, with hikes ranging between 0.5% and 4%.

Interest rate cuts have boosted the mortgage market, where, according to data from the Bank of Spain, the percentage of loans covering more than 80% of the asset value has increased slightly, rising from 11% in the first quarter to 11.7% in the second.

That is still far behind the ‘boom’ period figure of 16% reached between 2004 and 2007.

According to the latest available figures from the National Institute of Statistics, the average mortgage in Spain in the second quarter of 2025 stood at €154,358.

Each month, the mortgage repayment is an average outlay of €774, which has fallen due to reduced interest rates

