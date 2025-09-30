Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz joins elite group of players to win eight tennis titles in a one season

SPAIN’S Carlos Alcaraz won his eighth title of the season after beating America’s Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 in the ATP 500 Japan Open final in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The victory was sweet revenge for the Spaniard’s surprise defeat to Fritz at the Laver Cup team event in San Francisco this month- his first loss to the American in four meetings.

The world number one from El Palmar, Murcia, has now won seven of his last nine tournaments, and he reached the final of the two others, including Wimbledon, before losing.

The 22-year-old also joined an elite set of players, namely Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray plus current rival Jannik Sinner as the only men to win eight titles in a single season.

“It’s always tough to play Taylor,” said Alcaraz, who suffered an injury scare in his first match in Tokyo last week.

“I’m really grateful to my team. It’s my first year coming to Tokyo and it feels like home!,” he added.

“I can see how special this tournament is, so thanks to everyone for the support. The fans have been amazing.”

Since losing against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon in July, Alcaraz has won three successive titles – the Cincinnati Open, the US Open and now the Japan Open.

It is the Murcian’s 67th win of the season as he closes in further on Sinner’s tally of 73 wins last year.

“It’s been great, my best season so far without a doubt,” said Alcaraz,

