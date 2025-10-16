Four arrested for brutal assault outside Alicante night club that left victim with ‘brain damage’

FOUR people- including a minor- have been arrested following a brutal ‘mob’ assault outside an Alicante night club left an 18-year-old man with a fractured skull.

The Policia Nacional said the three adult detainees were aged between 18 and 20.

The victim spent six days in the Alicante General Hospital ICU, before being transferred to a general ward where his progress is being monitored.

His mother previously stated that there would be ‘permanent consequences’ for her son and suggested ‘severe brain damage’.

She described the attack as coming ‘from a score of mad men’ and that they ‘kicked his head for endless minutes’.

Two of his friends suffered minor injuries.

The assault happened in the early hours of October 5 near the Magma Club in the Albufereta area of Alicante.

The victim was returning home with his friends after a night out at the club.

They spotted a crying girl on the street and tried to help her.

They were then confronted by her boyfriend who reacted violently and prompted the group assault.

The Policia Nacional said that one of the attackers punched the 18-year-old five times, while another shoved him to the ground, where he hit his head and fell unconscious.

The assailants fled before police arrived who then took witness statements and eventually managed to identify the perpetrators.

