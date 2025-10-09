Teenager suffers brain damage after brutal assault by ‘up to 20 mad men’ near Costa Blanca nightclub

A MOTHER has appealed for witnesses to come forward after her son was beaten up close to an Alicante night club early last Sunday morning.

The victim is currently in the Alicante General Hospital ICU ‘with severe brain damage with probably permanent consequences’- according to his parent.

The Policia Nacional’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating the brutal assault but no arrests have been made so far or any suspects identified.

The man, 18, accompanied by his friends went to help a girl who was crying on the ground not far from the Magma Club in the Albufereta area of the city.

His mother via social media said that the woman’s alleged partner and their friends- totalling around 20 people- pounced on her son, knocked him down with a punch, and then kicked him while he lay unconscious.

“He was savagely assaulted by a score of mad men when he was returning home,” she posted.

“Not content with knocking him down and leaving him unconscious. they were kicking his head for endless minutes,” she added.

The mother has asked for witnesses who were in the area to provide information in order to the identify the attackers.

The owners of the nightclub, the Magma Group, issued a statement which condemned ‘any type of violence’ and wished ‘a speedy recovery to the young man attacked’.

They specified that the aggression ‘did not take place inside or in the direct vicinity of the Magma Room, but on a public road, many metres” from the building.

The Magma Group stressed that they are collaborating ‘actively’ with the Policia Nacional and has made available to them ‘all the technical and human means necessary to help identify those responsible’.

They added that it is so far ‘unknown whether or not they were previously in our premises’.

