26 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Aug, 2025 @ 16:30
··
1 min read

Nightclub manager shoves customer who suffers fatal fall in Spain’s Costa Blanca

by
Nightclub manager shoves customer who suffers fatal fall in Spain's Costa Blanca

A SANTA Pola nightclub manager has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for reckless homicide after pushing a customer to the ground who then died.

Officers went to the scene on Sunday and found a man’s body lying face up on the ground outside the entrance to the premises.

Several witnesses said he got into an argument with club staff and the manager then shoved the man.

READ MORE:

The victim fell backwards and Guardia officers identified a wound to the back of his head- consistent with head trauma.

Security camera footage confirmed witness statements and the manager was arrested on Monday.

He was brought before an Elche court on Tuesday which granted him bail while the investigation continues.

Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

As is routine, the Guardia have not revealed details about the venue or the victim

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Average pension for freelancers in Spain skyrockets after labour reforms take effect

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop