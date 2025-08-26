Nightclub manager shoves customer who suffers fatal fall in Spain’s Costa Blanca

A SANTA Pola nightclub manager has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for reckless homicide after pushing a customer to the ground who then died.

Officers went to the scene on Sunday and found a man’s body lying face up on the ground outside the entrance to the premises.

Several witnesses said he got into an argument with club staff and the manager then shoved the man.

The victim fell backwards and Guardia officers identified a wound to the back of his head- consistent with head trauma.

Security camera footage confirmed witness statements and the manager was arrested on Monday.

He was brought before an Elche court on Tuesday which granted him bail while the investigation continues.

Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

As is routine, the Guardia have not revealed details about the venue or the victim

