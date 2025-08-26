Gold chain snatcher gets bitten by victim and is caught by chasing pedestrians in Spain’s Mallorca

THE theft of a gold chain turned into a disaster for a man who was bitten by his victim and then chased down by eye-witnesses in Palma.

He was arrested by the Policia Nacional on a charge of robbery with violence.

A woman was parking up her car in the city centre on Sunday with her young children in the vehicle.

READ MORE:

She had kept the drivers’ side-window open, allowing the thief to lunge at her.

He yanked at a gold chain she had round her neck but he was shocked to find her response was to bite his arm.

The chain fell in the car from his outstretched hand and the motorist locked the doors.

Unbelievably, rather than running off, the man started banging on the doors and windows to try to get in, so that he could still steal the chain.

The driver then started to scream to gain the attention of passers-by.

The Columbian national decided it was time to go and he ran away, only to find some pedestrians chasing him close to the Plaza de las Columnas.

He was caught and held-down until the Policia Nacional arrived to cart him off to the station.

Click here to read more Mallorca News from The Olive Press.