26 Aug, 2025
26 Aug, 2025 @ 18:00
1 min read

Serial sex attacker who ‘dressed up as a police officer to approach and assault six women’ arrested in Valencia

by
A SERIAL rapist who posed as a Guardia Civil officer has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Valencia.

The man, 33, assaulted six women in four days between August 15 and 18.

The Levante newspaper reported that he used the leverage of being a Guardia member or a police officer to threaten his victims.

He told them he had all ‘their information’ and that they had to do what he wanted or else face ‘legal reprisals’.

The abuser travelled around on an electric scooter around various areas of the city in the early morning, with a black helmet on his arm.

The victims- all attacked outdoors-were aged between 19 and 28 years.

One of the women was assaulted in a doorway in Valencia’s Trinitat district.

She was a sex worker who he arranged to meet at the location and he threatened to kill her.

After raping her, he stole her mobile phone and underwear.

Thanks to descriptions from the victims of a ‘bearded man’, he was identified and ordered to report to the Valencia Police HQ last Thursday, where he was arrested.

The Policia Nacional said the man had a criminal record.

He’s been charged with six counts of sexual assault, as well as impersonating a police officer and theft.

The personal belongings of the victims were found at his home and returned.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

