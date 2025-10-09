RED ALERT ‘extreme risk’ warning for heavy rain and storms this Friday for Costa Blanca and Murcia in Spain

A RED alert warning for heavy rain and storms has been issued for parts of the Costa Blanca and the Murcia region on Friday.

The state weather agency Aemet says it comes into force from 10am and will run until midnight.

A warning has also been sent by the Valencian Emergencies Civil Protection Unit to mobile phones.

ALERT SENT AT 2.47PM

The Aemet alert covers coastal areas of Alicante province starting in Benidorm in the north and going down to Pilar de la Horadada.

??? AVISO ROJO | LLuvias torrenciales.



??En vigor a partir de las 10:00 del viernes 10 en las comarcas Litoral sur de Alicante y Campo de Cartagena y Mazarrón.



?? Peligro extraordinario. Puede haber inundaciones y crecidas repentinas. Siga recomendaciones de Protección Civil. pic.twitter.com/X3EVRPHJN6 October 9, 2025

The warning includes the Vega Baja region of the province which suffered badly in the DANA of September 2019.

51 municipalities in Alicante province have been classified as being at ‘extreme risk’.

Also covered by the alert are the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarron areas of Murcia.

Aemet says that accumulated rainfall of 180 litres per square metre is expected in 12 hours.

It suggests that localised torrential rain, floods and flash floods are expected.

There has already been significant rainfall across Alicante province on Thursday which is currently under an orange alert.

As of 2pm, Relleu accumulated 101.2 litres per m2 of rain with 52 litres in less than an hour.

Santa Pola clocked in 68.9 litres with Alicante City on 49.4 litres.

Alicante University’s climatology department said: “Computer modelling shows that major storms could affect the Vega Baja and the Campo de Cartagena-Mar Menor areas.”

“Forecasts can change and we recommend following map updates,” it added.

An Aemet spokesperson said that ‘although it never rains as the models predict, especially with storms originating from the sea, it can be seen at the moment that the Vega Baja would be the most affected’.

Schools will be closed this Friday in areas of the Murcia region that come under the red alert warning.

