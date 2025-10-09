MORE education is needed to stop people disturbing whales, conservationists have warned, after a video of three friends diving from a boat to swim with a pod in the Strait of Gibraltar sparked outrage.

Janek Andre, the CEO of conservation group WeWhale, told the Olive Press the stunt highlighted a ‘huge gap’ in environmental awareness.

“These animals are social beings and should be respected, the same way we respect the homes of other people,” he said.

“We can’t just walk into their home and sit at their table. Jumping into the sea to disturb them is simply not acceptable.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Outrage as friends cruising on a leisure boat dive in and swim with a pod of whales passing through the Strait of Gibraltar

He added: “Swimming with whales is not allowed under the law.

“What is missing is education – people need to learn how these animals live, how they behave and feel, and how we can actually adapt to them and coexist.”

The footage, posted on TikTok by an account named nato and captioned ‘swimming with whales in the Strait of Gibraltar’, shows the men leaping into the water just metres from pilot whales, with the mountains of Morocco in the background.

The video triggered a wave of angry reactions online, with many pointing out that such encounters are forbidden under Spanish law and warning that fines can reach €60,000.

READ MORE: Killer whales ram TWO boats in minutes off coast of Spain

Janek Andre is the CEO of WeWhale, a boating and conservation project dedicated to building the first noise and emission-free whale and dolphin watching fleet worldwide.

In Tenerife last month, seven tourists were formally denounced by Guardia Civil after being filmed swimming with pilot whales in a protected marine reserve.

They told officers they were unaware of the ban, but still face fines of more than €60,000.

Under Spanish law it is strictly forbidden to swim or dive with whales and dolphins.

Boats must remain at least 60 metres away, or 300 metres if calves are present. Breaches can result in fines ranging from €6,000 to €300,000.

Pilot whales are resident year-round in the Strait of Gibraltar, which was declared a protected marine corridor in 2018. The waters also serve as a migratory route for sperm whales, fin whales and orcas.

Authorities have yet to confirm if the Guardia Civil’s environmental unit SEPRONA will investigate the Gibraltar swimmers.

Click here to read more Green News from The Olive Press.