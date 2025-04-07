Malaga nightclub in Spain is evacuated after ‘jealous girlfriend emptied entire can of pepper spray into her boyfriend’s face’

Around 300 people had to be evacuated out of a night club on the Costa del Sol on Saturday night.

Revellers started coughing, having itchy throats and experiencing shortness of breath in Sala Leblon, a popular nightclub in Malaga, at 4am.

The people were quickly evacuated the club, and the Policia Local quickly arrived at the scene, along with two ambulances. It didn’t take long for the police to identify the perpetrators.

Apparently, the disturbance was caused by a woman who used pepper spray inside the club.

The Leblon nightclub in Malaga had to be evacuated after a women emptied an entire can of pepper spray into her boyfriend’s face

The alleged suspects, a couple of South American origin, had an argument.



The pair were on the upper floor of the establishment when they were arguing. The woman sprayed her boyfriend with pepper spray, apparently out of jealousy.



Reports say that she emptied the whole can, which made the substance spread to the entire dance floor, where people started experiencing breathing issues.

The woman was reported for a minor infraction. Her boyfriend was reported as well, because he was carrying a sharp object that was prohibited in the club.



According to sources from the establishment, the club will take legal action against the couple.