3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Ayamonte with pool garage – € 195,000

Costa Esuri – Ayamonte: A unique living environment between golf, beach and Portugal! Just 5 minutes from Ayamonte and the Portuguese border, and 8 minutes from the beaches, discover this magnificent corner apartment on the ground floor, completely renovated with an independent cottage and building permit, located in the heart of the landscaped Costa Esuri golf course. With a total surface area of approximately 136 m², this exceptional property comprises: A welcoming entrance hall, a modern fully equipped kitchen with dining area, a living room, a master bedroom with dressing and en-suite… See full property details

Apartment

Ayamonte, Huelva

3 beds 2 baths

€ 195,000

