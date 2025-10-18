18 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Oct, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Ayamonte with pool garage – € 195,000

by
3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Ayamonte with pool garage - € 195

Costa Esuri – Ayamonte: A unique living environment between golf, beach and Portugal! Just 5 minutes from Ayamonte and the Portuguese border, and 8 minutes from the beaches, discover this magnificent corner apartment on the ground floor, completely renovated with an independent cottage and building permit, located in the heart of the landscaped Costa Esuri golf course. With a total surface area of approximately 136 m², this exceptional property comprises: A welcoming entrance hall, a modern fully equipped kitchen with dining area, a living room, a master bedroom with dressing and en-suite… See full property details

Apartment

Ayamonte, Huelva

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 195,000

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Ayamonte with pool garage - € 195,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

What Spain’s ‘Tourism Strategy 2030’ really means — from a new tourist rental watchdog to billions for small businesses

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop