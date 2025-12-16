HEAVY rainfall and wind has caused the collapse of Christmas lights in La Cala de Mijas with residents advised to exercise caution on the streets this morning.

The beautiful festive lights that adorned La Cala de Mijas’ streets were torn down by extremely strong winds which could have reached more than 130km per hour, according to municipal technicians.

The weather in the early hours of this morning has also caused trees to topple onto cars, the displacement of large huts on the beach, and the movement of small boats on the sand.

Residents should take care on the streets this morning as fallen trees, debris, and potentially dangling electrical cables threaten safety.

Emergency services are however working to clear blocked roads and remove hazards.

Aemet technicians have been sent to investigate what happened, reports the director of the Malaga weather centre Jesus Riesco.

Destruction seen on the streets today.

Riesco himself believes that the destruction was due to a waterspout, a small tornado, or a ‘downburst’ associated with a convective process but awaits the conclusion from specialists.

‘As it has such small dimensions and is so localised, it is impossible to detect it in our systems, because it has been a hyper-localised thing. If it were a tornado, you can immediately see it by the trajectory it has been following,’ he says.

