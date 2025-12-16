From Almodovar to Game of Thrones: See Spain via its most famous films and series one location at a time

SPAIN is rolling out the red carpet for film buffs with a new tourism programme that lets visitors explore the country through the lens of their favourite movies and TV series.

The Spain Film Commission has launched the Spain Screen Grand Tour, which connects tourists with locations that have served as backdrops for major international productions.

From Pedro Almodovar’s Madrid to the Sevilla sets of Game of Thrones, the programme taps into the growing phenomenon of ‘screen tourism’ – where more than eight million travellers worldwide now choose their holiday destinations based on what they’ve seen on screen.

READ MORE: Spain to host golf’s Ryder Cup for the second-time ever in 2031

The big three of Spanish cinema: Pedro Almodovar, Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas Credit: Julie Edwards/Alamy Live News/Cordon Press

The government-funded initiative kicks off with pilot projects in four distinctly different Spanish regions: coastal Formentera, urban Sevilla, rural Galicia, and the natural landscapes of Burgos.

Valencia has already proven the concept’s appeal, having featured in blockbusters like Tomorrowland and hit series including Doctor Who, Andor, Money Heist and Game of Thrones.

But it’s Sevilla that truly steals the show for Game of Thrones fans, with recommended routes taking visitors from the Plaza de España to the Royal Alcazar, passing through the Triana bridge, Calle Betis, and the Santa Cruz neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Spain has enough of Ryanair’s social media account which ‘publicly humiliates’ customers

Calle Betis in Sevilla

The iconic Alfonso XIII hotel even doubled as a Californian villa in Netflix’s The Crown.

Meanwhile, Malaga province has been immortalised in productions ranging from Antonio Banderas’s The English Way to the beloved 1980s series Blue Summer, while Mallorca’s stunning landscapes featured prominently in both Game of Thrones and The Crown.

Film tourism routes now span the country, from following Isabel Coixet’s latest work in La Rioja to exploring medieval Barcelona through The Cathedral of the Sea, and discovering Navarra’s forests and historic monuments featured in the Baztán Trilogy detective films.

READ MORE: Spain’s ‘broken’ tax system is ‘robbing British expats’, admits former Hacienda chief

Triana Bridge in Sevilla

Madrid, unsurprisingly, features heavily as Spain’s cinematic capital, with virtually every Almodovar film including at least one scene in the capital, alongside classics like Doctor Zhivago and modern hits like Money Heist.

Spain ranks as the fourth most-used country for international filming locations and sits second globally for attracting screen-inspired visitors, making it a natural fit for this type of cultural tourism.

READ MORE: MULLINS IT OVER: I might even relocate my new family enterprise to business-friendly Spain

“We’re pursuing a dual impact,” explains Juan Manuel Guimeráns, president of Spain Film Commission. “Socially, we want to recover and preserve Spain’s cinematic heritage as an essential part of our culture.

“Economically, we’re looking to boost creativity, innovation and sustainable development in destinations that have hosted filming.”

Click here to read more Olive Press Travel News from The Olive Press.