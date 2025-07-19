Spain has enough of Ryanair’s social media account which ‘publicly humiliates’ customers

A CHEEKY tweet from Ryanair España has ignited a firestorm of criticism in Spain, with some branding the low-cost carrier’s tone as humiliating.

The message, posted to the company’s X account, tells passengers to ‘walk to your destination if you don’t like our rules’ – posted with a chirpy ‘buenos días’.

It was slammed as a brazen symbol of ‘low-cost capitalism at its crudest’ by Spanish Revolution, a grassroots activist group and content producer.

The tweet, which surfaced on Tuesday, comes as no surprise to those familiar with Ryanair’s no-nonsense approach, but the sarcasm has struck a nerve.

No es el tono del tuit de Ryanair, sino lo que representa: la transformación del abuso en identidad de marca. Es el capitalismo low-cost en su forma más cruda, donde la humillación se convierte en parte del producto y la resignación del usuario en parte del trato.



Nos venden la… pic.twitter.com/FDIPVX40Zg — Spanish Revolution (@Spanish_Revo) July 16, 2025

Spanish Revolution argued it’s more than just a quip, suggesting the airline is peddling ‘humiliation as part of the product’ to people who can’t afford better, urging a general boycott.

“They transport a model of world where everything goes if it’s cheap enough,” the account fumed, tapping into growing frustration with hidden fees and strict baggage rules that have long irked travellers.

Ryanair, a staple for Brisjetting to and from Spain’s costas, faced a €108m fine last year as part of a €179m penalty from Spanish authorities for charging for hand luggage and seat reservations – practices the airline insists keep fares low.

A 2022 European Commission study backs the discontent, revealing 68% of budget airline passengers feel pressured into accepting extra costs.

Another user complained: “Not only has poverty become widespread, but we also accept it as normal that they publicly humiliate us as well.”

Yet, not everyone’s outraged.

Some X users defended the carrier, with one quipping: “For €30, you’re flying what kings couldn’t 200 years ago—thanks to capitalism!”

While Ryanair dominates routes from Alicante to Malaga, its blunt style and add-on charges have fuelled calls for alternatives.

“Perhaps it’s time to boycott them,” Spanish Revolution suggested.

